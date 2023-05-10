By Canadian Contractor staff
Rust-Oleum launches Colour Spark pre-tinted wall paints
May 10, 2023 – Rust-Oleum has released its first-ever pre-tinted wall paints. The line, called Colour Spark, is an all-in-one paint and primer that aims to simplify the colour selection process.
The line is available at various home improvement stores in Canada, as well as online. It is also compatible with Rust-Oleum’s room visualizer tool.
