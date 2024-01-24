Canadian Contractor

By Canadian Contractor staff   

Spindle, Stairs & Railings introduces its mono stair system

Calgary’s Spindle, Stairs & Railings has introduced its mono stair system, which utilizes 3D modelling technology.

This stair solution promises swift installation, eliminating the need for additional services and presenting a comprehensive package that covers everything from staining and painting to railing completion—all accomplished in just one day.

“Spindle, Stairs & Railings is excited to unveil our Mono Stair System, a testament to our commitment to innovation and efficiency in the construction sector. With advanced 3D modeling and a one-day installation process, we believe our product will not only elevate design standards but also play a vital role in alleviating labor shortages in Calgary,” said Kevin Halliday.

 

