Take winter’s chill off floors with Emerson WarmTiles

Floor heating is not a new idea. In fact, it dates back as far as 5000 BC to China and Korea. Frank Lloyd Wright, one of America’s greatest architects, helped make floor heating more widespread as a construction practice when he incorporated it in several of the homes he designed. Even in warmer climates, tile, stone, marble and laminate floors can feel uncomfortably cold. Emerson WarmTiles™ floor warming products remove the chill with a gentle, continuous warmth.

WarmTiles electric floor warming cables and prefabricated warming mats have been keeping floors comfortable for over 40 years. These low-profile systems are easily installed over plywood, concrete or cement backerboard sub-flooring, plus can be embedded in thinset or self-leveling underlayment, making the systems a luxurious addition for both new construction and DIY remodeling projects.

Whether installed in a basement, bathroom or any other room in a home, WarmTiles provide unlimited design configurations for even the most unusually shaped rooms so there are no cold spots. Once installed, the WarmTiles system requires virtually no maintenance. It is safely tucked out of the way and won’t get too hot to the touch.

Best of all, this comfort costs less than a penny per square foot a day. WarmTiles operate up to 30 percent more efficiently than forced-air heating, depending on how well insulated a house is. And there’s no comparison when it comes to comfort.