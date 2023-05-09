Uponor launches new Xpress Trak residential radiant heating panels

May 9, 2023 – Designed for residential new construction and remodels, Xpress Trak is a single-panel system with lightweight XPS foam at its core and laminated aluminum around the entire surface.

The XPS foam in Xpress Trak was designed to provide a natural moisture resistance to eliminate caulking edges or panel grooves for increased installation efficiencies. It also has a compressive strength of 49 psi to eliminate floor deflection and an R-value of 3.13.

Xpress Trak is designed for use with 5/16″ Wirsbo hePEX oxygen-barrier PEX-a pipe and includes a 5/8″ profile as well as 6″ on-center pipe spacing. Additionally, the product features straight runs and return bends integrated into one panel.