Canadian Contractor

By Canadian Contractor staff   

Uponor launches new Xpress Trak residential radiant heating panels



May 9, 2023 – Designed for residential new construction and remodels, Xpress Trak is a single-panel system with lightweight XPS foam at its core and laminated aluminum around the entire surface.

The XPS foam in Xpress Trak was designed to provide a natural moisture resistance to eliminate caulking edges or panel grooves for increased installation efficiencies. It also has a compressive strength of 49 psi to eliminate floor deflection and an R-value of 3.13.

Xpress Trak is designed for use with 5/16″ Wirsbo hePEX oxygen-barrier PEX-a pipe and includes a 5/8″ profile as well as 6″ on-center pipe spacing. Additionally, the product features straight runs and return bends integrated into one panel.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Is radiant floor heating always the best choice?
The case for electrical radiant floor heating
Easy and affordable soundproofing with Sonopan panels
DICA launches new eCommerce site

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.