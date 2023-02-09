Bird Construction awarded processing facility in Ontario

Project delivery is divided into phases, with the owner, consultants, and contractors working collaboratively.

Bird Construction Inc. has been awarded a progressive design-build contract for a processing facility in Ontario.

Project delivery is divided into phases, Bird officials said in a Feb. 1 news release, with the owner, consultants, and contractors working collaboratively to ensure the cost estimate, schedule forecast, and project planning are sufficiently advanced before construction.

The exact location of the facility and other details have not been announced.

The total project value is over $200 million, the release said.

“Bird is proud to be selected as a key partner for this important project,” said Bird president and CEO Teri McKibbon. “Our expertise in complex project delivery supports clients as they invest in innovative and sustainable solutions. Delivering projects through collaborative contracting models continues to add to our risk-balanced backlog profile that we have built over the past several years.”

Bird is headquartered in Mississauga, Ont.