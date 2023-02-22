IKO announces $360+ million projects in South Carolina

The new glass manufacturing and glass mat facilities will supply IKO's U.S. shingle operations.

Residential and commercial roofing products maker IKO has announced plans to build two new manufacturing sites in Chester County, South Carolina.

The two projects will include the acquisition of a site on Lancaster Highway outside of Chester, which will become a new fiberglass manufacturing facility. The second project, located about a quarter mile away, will use the fiberglass plant’s output to manufacture fiberglass mat in a new, 325,000-square-foot state-of-the-art plant, to supply IKO’s network of shingle manufacturing sites in the U.S.

The two plants will represent more than a US$360 million investment by IKO, company officials said in a Feb. 22 news release, and will create nearly 200 local jobs in the community.

Construction of the facilities and start-up of production is scheduled for late 2025.

Advertisement

“IKO is very pleased to be opening its first wholly owned glass and glass mat facilities in South Carolina,” IKO CEO David Koschitzky said. “This is just the latest of many significant investments IKO has made to support a growing U.S. market presence.”