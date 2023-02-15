Saint-Gobain acquires asphalt shingle recycling technology

The proprietary technology from Asphaltica will allow Saint-Gobain to pelletize both post-industrial and post-consumer shingle waste.

Saint-Gobain North America, through its building products subsidiary CertainTeed Roofing, has acquired the rights to technology from recycling partner Asphaltica that will allow the company to recycle asphalt shingle waste, diverting it from landfill.

In a Feb. 15 news release, Saint-Gobain officials said the proprietary technology from Asphaltica will allow it to pelletize both post-industrial and post-consumer shingle waste. This process creates pellets out of ground shingles that blend well in hot mix asphalt and are an ideal component in an asphalt paving mix. In addition, the pellets are said to be water resistant and can be used in variable climate conditions.

The move is part of Saint-Gobain’s global Grow and Impact strategy, which includes reducing waste and increasing the circularity of raw materials in its production processes, allowing Saint-Gobain to achieve a net zero carbon footprint by 2050. “In addition, this proven technology will help [us] contribute to the Asphalt Roofing Manufacturing Association’s (ARMA) goals to reduce landfill disposal of asphalt-based roofing materials to 50 per cent by 2035 and to approach 0 per cent by 2050,” the release said.

Asphaltica principals Bill Dempsey, PE and Bill Bailey, PhD, will continue to support landfill diversion efforts with CertainTeed.

Founded in 1904 as General Roofing Manufacturing Company, Malvern, Pa.-based CertainTeed supplies exterior and interior building products, including roofing, siding, solar, fence, railing, trim, insulation, drywall and ceilings.