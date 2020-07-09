Skills Ontario receives additional $5 million in support from the Ontario government

Ontario Minister Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development of Ontario, has announced that the Government of Ontario is investing an additional $3.5 million in Skills Ontario for the 2020-2021 school year to help the organization help continue to promote the skilled trades. This is in addition to $1.5 million in new funding the government provided earlier this year to support outreach and promotion to youth, educators, and parents.

“As Ontario carefully reopens, the skilled trades are an essential part of the recovery and future of our economy,” said Minister McNaughton at the Skills Ontario Virtual Skills Summit, held today. “We need to continue to promote the skilled trades to young people to give them access to jobs that are fulfilling, meaningful, and well-paid, and to keep the many industries that depend on skilled trades thriving. Skills Ontario does this very well.”

“On behalf of Skills Ontario, we thank Minister McNaughton and the Government of Ontario for their tremendous support of our efforts,” says Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario. “Our objective is to connect education, experience, and employment for youth so that they can be aware of, explore and pursue the incredible opportunities in the skilled trades and technologies. We are grateful for the increased support from the Ontario government, and look forward to continuing to deliver programs to help strengthen our economy and secure our future. The pandemic has underscored the importance of skills and technology careers, and they will help lead us out of our economic challenges”.

This additional funding from the Government of Ontario will go towards reaching youth, educators, and parents to present the skilled trades as the viable, first-choice career options they are.

Advertisment

For over thirty years, Skills Ontario has offered initiatives to bring experiential learning and mentorship together. In an effort to encourage youth all across the province to consider the pathways in the skilled trades and technologies, Skills Ontario organizes workshops, events, and activities. Skills Ontario also offers specialized programs for Young Women and First Nations, Métis, and Inuit youth in an effort to build and support a strong and diverse skilled workforce.