Surrey receives funding for trades training

March 18, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

As many as 36 people in Surrey, B.C. will receive trades training for Red Seal certification in trades such as carpentry, electrical and plumbing.

This funding has been made possible because of $500,000 in funding by the provincial government.

The training will be conducted by ACE Trades and Technical Institute, in partnership with Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society (PICS). Each of the three training sessions with last 15 weeks.