The Hammer Special Episode: Window and door installation done right – Pierre Bouffard and Don Martens, JELD-WEN Canada

Pretty soon it won’t be enough to buy and install energy-efficient products in your renovation and custom build projects. Coming net-zero government regulations will demand evidence for the energy use of the whole house. To hit these performance-path targets, proper installation will be just as important as the products we buy.

That’s why the timing is perfect to bring in two veteran installation experts from JELD-WEN Canada to give us tips and tricks to avoid the most common mistakes contractors make when installing windows and doors. Pierre Bouffard, National Field Service Manager, JELD-WEN of Canada and Don Martens, Field Service Coordinator, JELD-WEN of Canada have forgotten more about fenestration installation than most of us know, so here’s a great chance to get better courtesy of one of Canada’s premier window and door suppliers.