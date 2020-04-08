Here’s a new twist on the Covid-19 dilemma

April 8, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Last week, Ben Polley provided us with an insightful update on the Covid-19 situation.

In response, Steve Cassidy offered up this juicy dilemma:

Here’s a new twist for you. About 40 per cent of our staff have decided to stay at home for health reasons or to look after children, etc. We have several construction projects underway and deadlines to meet so I now have to go to the street to find replacement workers. The dilemma is what do I do with these guys who have stepped up to get us out of a bind, when and if our regular employees decide to come back to work?

It’s a great question, isn’t it? Contractor Nation, please help Steve figure out what to do in this situation.