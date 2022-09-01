Canadian Contractor

Daniel Reale-Chin   

Chip away at paperwork.



David Vandergeest suggests Vince dedicate a short period of time each week to get pesky paperwork done. 

Vince should look at his resources, Apprentice, Jouneyman, Administrative Staff, Himself and determine which fit is best to follow-up with the Apprenticeship Paperwork.

Pick a regular time, likely 10-15 minutes or so weekly, and have the Apprentice update the required information, under required supervision.

The apprentice will eventually have to get used to some paperwork, start them right off the bat with learning it and the responsibility attached.

