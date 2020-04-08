Covid-19: Business has dropped 95 per cent

April 8, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

We’ve been running Covid-19 updates every weekday, and last week — instead of opting for an April Fool’s post — we played it straight with another daily report.

Ellen responded, letting us know what’s going on with her business.

We are only taking care of no heat emergencies and no hot water and only if my technician is okay with it and clients have been deemed safe. We all know there is no guarantee of anyone’s safety. Business has dropped 95 per cent and I hope we are still standing after this one and our technicians and families are safe.

What’s going on with other contractors? What kind of impact has this had on your business?