Covid-19: We are running out of time

April 8, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Last week, Canadian Contractor columnist Casey Edge wrote about how housing was essential during this crisis.

Not everyone agrees, and really, it’s been a contentious issue across the nation over the last week or two. Lino Vitorio offered up the following opinion, which pretty much cuts through to the heart of the matter:

Everything needs to be put on hold. All closing dates should be pushed forward. No one moves. Everyone stays where they are. Only construction necessary for health and safety reasons is allowed, such as hospitals. We are putting ourselves and others at risk. Self isolation will not flatten the curve if half the population is out working. We are not an essential service at this time. We do not have the necessary conditions, facilities and equipment to ensure the safety of construction workers. We are putting them and their families at risk. We are delaying the inevitable if we don’t stop now. Are we waiting until our workers get sick and we have no choice but to shut down? Let’s help flatten the curve and stop now. We must all self isolate. We are running out of time.

Contractor Nation? What’s your take on this situation? Your opinion here is likely the only one that counts.