Drip cap caveat

Richard agrees with our window installation experts in “Window and Door Installation Done Right” for the most part, but points out that drip cap and membrane can cause more problems than they solves under some circumstances.

Drip cap is almost redundant when using a siding that needs a J trim over the window as it creates an trough to collect water not shed it over the window coming down the wall and forces it to the sides. I also don’t trust some building wraps as they will actually wick water if it gets behind the siding and cause rot. Also if your using a window with a nailing flange again drip cap I believe is useless but really need to make sure that you use the best flashing tapes. Otherwise I agree with all that is said and appreciate their time to try to inform people. You can never stop learning