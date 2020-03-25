March 25, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Last week, Jay posted a response to one of Paul Duffy’s code changes articles.

In response to this comment, our own columnist Casey Edge defended Duffy’s piece, writing the following:

Duffy is correct when he says “…there are huge opportunities here to build more affordably and better aided and encouraged by better Code language.” Also “builders and designers need to speak up.” And “This isn’t just a technical discussion best left to housing researchers and engineers.” But the National Building Code & BC Code development are closely controlled by regulators and bureaucrats with minimal builder input. Those in control, like politicians, are always happy to spend other people’s money.

What do you think, Contractor Nation? Does the development of the code need an overhaul?