How is Covid-19 affecting you?

March 23, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Covid-19 represents the most disruptive event that many of us will likely ever see in our lifetimes. No one is immune to change that been ushered in as a result of this pandemic.

You’ve likely already seen our initial coverage of the event, and some of the subsequent feedback.

Now we want to know how the coronavirus is affecting you, Contractor Nation. How are you making out? What’s changed? How are things in the office? And what about at your work sites? Have you developed a policy? What are your specific concerns? Have you been able to get all the supplies and building materials you need? Have you had problems with workers staying home?

Let us know what is going on in your world, either in the comments below or via email.