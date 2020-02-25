February 25, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

A couple of weeks ago we wrote an article about a contractor in Pennsylvania who got nailed with a massive fine for safety violations.

This struck a chord with electrical contractor Norm Cormier, who summarized the landscape of fear out in the field.

I am a quality electrical contractor, doing things only the best possible way, not needing inspection really, just helpful hints sometimes to improve. Never had an accident on the job. Now I am afraid to do any work out there.

Contractor Nation, is this common? Are people actually afraid that they’re going to get slapped with a crushing fine? Of course we know it’s always a possibility, but do you carry that fear around with you?