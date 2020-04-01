More LED lighting tips

April 1, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Back in mid-October, we ran a video offering tips about how best to plan the layout of complex lighting systems.

Well, the timing is surprising, but nonetheless, Doug McGinley has offered up his own take on these tips, with a new trick thrown in for good measure!

Just watched your site tips on the LED lighting. Been doing that for years and it’s great. One issue with marking on floors on sites is that over time the marks can get rubbed off. I learned a trick years ago from a drywall framer who did tenant work in office towers in Toronto. I was laying out my electrical locations while he was laying out his walls. I always had issues with the marks getting rubbed off. I asked him how he managed to avoid that and he told me that he sprayed his critical corners and marks with clear lacquer. Then if lines needed to be remarked, the original marks were always there. Works great.

Anyone else have some tips and tricks for dealing with LED lighting? We’d love to hear them in the comments below.