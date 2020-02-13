February 13, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

We recently ran a column by Steve Ryan in which he discussed differentiating how you feel about regulatory issues and how you present that information to a customer — and what a huge difference that can make from a perception standpoint.

Don Hrehirchek offered his own take on the subject:

I myself have morals. A contractor will be spotted if they do not! Let the word spread around about who you will. Of course there is the law which basically says that you cannot say anything any more lest you offend. Too bad! Let your story be a good one and let the chips fall where they may. From my experience the good will proceed. I am not perfect so I will take criticism and learn. Keep government out of business. Period! All government has to do is make sure I do rip anybody off and nobody rips me off.

What say you, Contractor Nation? Is it as black and white as Don suggests, or can things get a bit more complicated?