Opinion: Glad to see thugs get shut down

March 18, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

About a year and a half ago, we had a reader write in to argue against the closing of the Ontario College of Trades.

Needless to say, this post prompted a stream of vitriol from Contractor Nation, but the anger had subsided for the past few months. Until, that it, that Mike Mineau piped in with his opinion:

I’m so glad to see these thugs get shut down. A 300 per cent fee increase for what? To pad their interests? Good riddance.

We’re pretty damn sure we don’t need to ask our readers if they agree with Mike or not, but either way, feel free to pipe in.