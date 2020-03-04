Will Mike Holmes help this widow?

March 4, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Several years ago, we gave Mike Holmes an opportunity to respond to the criticism he had received from our readers.

Unsurprisingly, the post garnered plenty of responses. And by plenty, we mean we received enough words from readers to write a sequel to Lord of the Rings.

Late last month, a couple more missives rolled in, with varying viewpoints. First, C.A. Semple wanted to know if Holmes can help her:

Does he do home repairs for an old age pensioner widow that doesn’t have any finances other than an old-age (pension)? I’m Aboriginal, l live off-reserve, please contact me through my email, thank you.

We’ll leave that to Holmes’ people to deal with, but it’s an interesting question, isn’t it?

Next up, John had a logistics question for Holmes:

Who pays when the team tears apart a home and changes up the homeowners’ design because it seems every time the house has to be destroyed?

Good point, John! Are you suggesting that reality TV isn’t actually a true representation of, well… reality? Heavens no!