A red hot career – Lindsay Leney, Your Local HVAC Team

Myself and three other Chamber executive directors in Muskoka (along with a separate customer who uses her service as well) would like to nominate Lindsay Leney of Your Local HVAC Team for this recognition.

Lindsay Leney, the owner of Your Local HVAC Team, started up her company in March 2017. Your Local HVAC Team is focused on residential work with some light commercial work including new construction, retrofits, and service. It’s based in Bracebridge, Ont.

On moving to Muskoka, Lindsay was looking for a niche that she could apply her industrial background skills to and consistently heard that there was a need for a reliable and responsive HVAC company. Her family-based company has grown in leaps and bounds. Her husband is the lead HVAC technician and they’re always hiring and training more contractors. Lindsay has extensive knowledge in providing excellent customer service, growth in building business to business relationships, modeling and promoting effective communication and developing and training others to achieve success.

She is also a full-time mom to two children: Cooper and Nora. Previous to becoming a mother and starting Your Local HVAC Team, Lindsay worked as a general manager for a large industrial supply company. A direct quote from Lindsay: “A huge part in my growth has been in surrounding myself with other like-minded Boss Babes and people who understand the journey: find your tribe ladies.”

While Lindsay doesn’t do the HVAC maintenance or repair work herself, she handles all quotes and is an inspiration to her crew and to other women in the trades. We think the secret to her success is how she has managed to weave stories of her family in with stories of actual HVAC work. One moment, you see her and her husband fishing with their kids on a few well deserved hours off and the next there’s a cautionary tale of a furnace improperly installed that they’ve fixed or a picture of “Slamming out a new build in Haliburton!” She doesn’t hide from the fact that she is a stay-at-home mother who runs a very technical trades business. She has been featured as a speaker at small business conferences in Muskoka and we are going to have her speak at an International Women’s Day event at which we hope we can surprise her by telling her that she is being featured by Canadian Contractor too! And for three years in a row, Your Local HVAC Team has won the Diamond Award for Best HVAC Contractor and Best HVAC Services in Muskoka.

Lindsay is also committed to making sure all her technicians are part of the family. She offers a full company benefits package, overtime pay, and opportunities for career advancement for her technicians.

As for the ‘work with’ part, I’ve personally counted on her service at our office when our furnace went down, and have connected her with several contractors and property managers who rave about the service she provides.

I write on behalf of myself, and the Chamber EDs of Gravenhurst, Huntsville and Bracebridge. On behalf of Brenda Rhodes, Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Haywood, Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce, Sandy Lockhart, Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce and Greg Murphy, Vice President of Muskoka Lakes Chamber and President of Clear Water Property Management who considered Your Local HVAC Team his go to HVAC service Provider.