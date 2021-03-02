A rock for all around her – Renee Taylor, Button’s Heating and Air Conditioning

It only took me a mere nanosecond to think of a woman so very much deserving to be nominated for the “Annex Business Media’s Women in Construction” event.

Her name is Renee Taylor. Renee is my friend, my co-worker…my boss. I have an incredible amount of respect and admiration for Renee. Please read on and you will not need an ounce of persuasion.

Renee started with Button’s Heating and Air-Conditioning, an award-winning, family owned and operated business, celebrating 43 years, 17 years ago. Renee’s father and two uncles were the owners of the company. Although Renee’s employment was to be a temporary stint, she is now an owner.

Over the years Renee took on many tasks and spearheaded numerous undertakings that directly impacted the growth of the company. This may seem normal, not a big deal, for the daughter of one of the owners of a company…and yes, I would certainly agree. However, the past 3+ years have unquestionably presented enough hardships in Renee’s life. It started when her hero, her father (one of our company’s owners) was stricken with cancer. During Joe’s battle, his wife Faye, Renee’s mother was also diagnosed with cancer. Renee was an absolute “ROCK” looking after both of her parents…all while being an integral part of our company. Sadly, and within 2 years, Renee lost both of her parents. Adding to this, a childhood friend of Renee’s suffered a stroke. Yes, you guessed it…Renee took on the responsibility of caring for her friend and assisting with her rehabilitation as well. How Renee was able to get herself out of bed each morning is still a mystery to those who know and are close to her.

Advertisment

Renee continues to be a principal component in our AWESOME company. Most would believe it would only be someone who possesses a “heart of stone” to be able to endure what Renee has over the past few years and continue on in her capacity. It is rather the opposite. Renee is very kind-hearted, kindred-spirited, jovial, and 99.9% of the time, a pleasure to work with.