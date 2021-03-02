Being a clerk not really her thing – Amanda Morris, Garage Door Depot

Amanda joined our company seven years ago in an administrative support role. She came from a construction framing background so being a “clerk” really wasn’t her thing. We eventually moved her over to our scheduling department to handle service and technician scheduling. She seemed to excel at this and before long was running all our field technician crews and overseeing a junior scheduler. She was then promoted to a supervisor role. In Jan 2020, I promoted her to operations manager where she oversees all of our technicians, support staff, warehouse and job site coordination. She has truly found her place here in this organization. At the same time, she has done a fantastic job of earning the trust and respect of all our technicians which is not an easy status to achieve. The future is certainly wide open for Amanda as she continues to grow and develop her leadership skills. Maybe one day I can retire and she can take over!