Channels to charity – Tonya Bruin, To Do Done Services


March 4, 2021
By Rodney Wilts

Tonya Bruin is the CEO of To Do Done Services Inc (www.2dodone.com). She’s put together a great team, offering a combination of commercial and residential contracting services. There are a few things that make Tonya’s story unique:

– 1% of revenue goes towards the What If Fund – a fund that provides pro bono construction services to people and organizations that really need it. That has included a food bank, homeless shelter etc;

– Tonya spends a huge amount of time finding, mentoring and developing talent from non-traditional backgrounds. Her team has included refugees, transgendered trades, new Canadians, and women; and

– her reputation is impeccable, committed to try customer delight, whether it is a commercial painting job for a large developer, or fixing flooring for a home-owner, her level of empathy does not allow for a job to remain unfinished.

