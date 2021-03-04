Contributing inside and outside the company – Sara Bushnell, Fire Ant Contracting

I have worked directly for Sara for over two years and can attest to her leadership excellence and knowledge of the construction industry.

Sara Bushnell along with her husband Ed, has spent the last 12 years growing Fire Ant Contracting Ltd. into a superior renovation and restoration and maintenance service provider for their customers. Her enthusiasm for customer service, mentoring their teams, and keeping abreast of new developments in the construction industry has contributed to the company’s success.

Sara manages all the office administration. She has developed the systems and procedures which meet the needs of Fire Ant and the customers. She manages her team with a collaborative management style.

Sara is committed to continuous learning, for herself and her office staff, both on the job and through courses and certifications required to enhance the quality and diversity of their business.

Sara is an active member on the board of directors for the Canadian Condominium Institute. Sara participates in events of the organizations Fire Ant belongs to: ABEC (Alberta Building Envelope Council), the CCA (Calgary Construction Association), BILD (Building Industry Land Development), NKBA (National Kitchen and Bath Association), and BOMA (Building Owners and Managers Association). Fire Ant also has the following certifications – the Better Business Bureau, Renomark (Renovations Mark of Excellence), the IICRC (Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification) and the CCI (Canadian Condominium Institute).

Sara is a proud supporter of many charitable organizations including Kids Cancer Care. She also is a sponsor for 100 Women Who Care and Made by Momma, an organization that helps families facing situations of adversity and crisis by providing healthy prepared meals, wholesome baked goods, baby essentials, children’s items, supportive in-home visitors and other services to allow mothers the time they need to rest, recover and focus on their families and their health.

While Sara is very focused on Fire Ant’s success and growth, and the community, she is a caring and compassionate manager, always keeping the employees’ welfare in mind, and assisting when there is adversity in their lives.