Detail-oriented – Ana Sofia Estrada, Portico Dream Builders

I would like to nominate an incredible woman for the women in construction. Her name is Ana Sofía Estrada, better known as Sofi. She studied in the Centre for skilled development in the city of Burlington, Ont., in the WIST program’s “women in skilled trades” and became an excellent carpenter – so detail oriented, a pure perfectionist. Mother of two boys, she manages to balance her carpenter job and her mom’s job as well. We all know that women in construction trades is sometimes hard to deal with for them, because is a “men’s trade” or men’s job, but she has demonstrated again and again that she can manage the stress, the duties and the environment of a construction site. At the end of the day, she finishes the job and goes back home to her family. I really appreciate the opportunity to be working with such a professional and excellent person as well in our small renovation company, Portico Dream Builders. I think it’s important to recognize the roll of women in construction and renovation industry and I want to thank you for creating the nomination for women in construction.