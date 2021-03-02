From reception to project manager – Marva McMillian, Extreme Quality Restoration

I nominate Marva McMillian for this award. Marva began her career as a receptionist back in 2006. By 2008 she was a project manager having worked her way up through the ranks in one and a half years. She was able to become a female mentor in the restoration/construction industry, as at the time of her employ as a new project manager the role of a female project manager was not common. She became one of the 12 women working in that capacity in Canada that year. Due to her perseverance and genuine kindness .. she has assisted, supported and recommend many talented woman, allowing them the opportunity for financial and exponential career growth.

Today she is a project manager with Extreme Quality Restoration and happy with the direction her career has taken.

Marva is a very patient woman even under pressure. She has a positive upbeat personality which makes her very easy to work with. Most of her career revolved around raising three children on her on, supporting herself, and the demands of a busy project manager. When I asked her how she managed she responded, “Some days were tough, but I managed to work through them. I met the right people at the right time.”

Marva should be featured because despite her personal experiences she has worked hard to get where she is today. She empowers other women, who struggle similarly, to succeed.