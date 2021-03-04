Got it done in three weeks – Alex Flores, The Handy Girl

I heard about the Women in Construction nomination and I would like to nominate Alex Flores for that award. Alex has been my contractor since 2019.

When my husband and I purchased our condo, I contacted Alex to make some renovations. She was the best option we could have ever chosen. We only had three weeks to make all the changes, and she finished all. We fully renovated the bathroom, the kitchen, removed the popcorn ceiling, painted the walls, build a closet and installed some electric plugs… IN 3 WEEKS! She is amazing and her journey as a constructor is fascinating. A fun fact to add is that now my kitchen is being showcased in my business social media channels and everybody that sees it, compliments it due to its beauty.

Going back to Alex, she is a mother of 2 and also an active member of the media, art, and Mexican community in Toronto. I truly believe she deserves to be showcased to create awareness on the immigrant, LGTBQ, plastic artist, single-mother, entrepreneur women that make a change in our communities.

Marcela Chein

Alex is a great Mexican woman very active in the Latin American community, she is based in Toronto. She is a mother, a visual artist and a woman of great respect in the construction field. She has been a contractor for over 15 years, she is a visual artist herself, and as an artist, she took carpentry workshops to create authentic furniture and paint it. Through the years, her furniture began to grow until she began to make bookcases, tables, chairs, coffee tables, etc. she painted them in different colors. For a long time, she worked on her own designs and making functional furniture. Alex met his friend Fernando from Portugal, and it was with him she started her apprenticeship as an interior renovator, especially the renovation of bathrooms and kitchens, and with she learns to install, tile, drywall, framing, electrical, some plumbing and more. Upon seeing her success, Alex realized that the relationship with the client was very important and decided to take a business course, and it was there that she realized that the Interior renovation was a job that makes her happy doing it, so to go further Alex Flores, has created a company of 3 full-time professional cop-workers and with more than 10 professional contractors at her command, renovating and creating additions to houses, in Toronto, with a modern, spontaneous, and creative design. Now her business The Handy Girl is very successful and she always looking to keep creating beautiful spaces in Toronto houses.

