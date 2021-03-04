Learning and growing – Suzanne Canonaco, The English Carpenter

We’d like to nominate one of our employees – Suzanne Canonaco – for your Women in Construction event to promote women in our industry. Suzanne has been working for The English Carpenter for almost three years now, and she is an extremely valued member of our team. She transitioned into the construction industry from an office administration position and began working for us as a labourer. She has since taken multiple courses at George Brown College to further her construction education and is now a wonderful Apprentice Carpenter! She is incredibly hardworking, dedicated, and always willing to learn new skills.