Popular on Houzz – Jane Cameron

I would like to nominate my wife Jane Cameron. She is a very accomplished house designer. While she does all that an architect does she is an Architectural Technologist. Jane was recently notified by Houzz that she is the third most viewed contributor that Houzz has at present. She has designed houses, additions and cottages through various parts of southern Ontario from Georgian Bay to Lake Erie. As a builder I have had the pleasure of working from her drawings. They are very well done and easy to work from. The structures are well thought through and things like point loading are spot on. Jane’s father was a builder and she worked on job sites cleaning up as she grew up and looked a blue prints of the houses as well. One summer in her late teens, Jane worked in the Muskokas as a labourer for a local building contractor. It was all grist for the mill.