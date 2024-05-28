Canadian Contractor

By The Victoria Residential Builders Association   

2024 Care Awards

Canadian Contractor CARE Awards Sustainable VRBA

The Victoria Residential Builders Association (VRBA) announces the call for entry for the 2024 Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence (CARE) Awards of Vancouver Island. The CARE Awards is an industry event that celebrates Canadian leaders in sustainable West Coast home design and construction.

This is a VRBA members-only competition. Industry professionals interested in entering the CARE Awards must apply for membership no later than June 1, 2024 at vrba.ca. CARE Awards entries must be received by 4 pm on Monday, June 10, 2024.

