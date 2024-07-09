Ontario and Alberta establish a partnership to address the skilled trades labour shortage

Ontario’s Labour Minister, David Piccini, and Alberta’s Minister of Advanced Education, Rajan Sawhney, have agreed to work together to address the skilled trades labour shortage in their provinces.

Ontario is seeking ways to open pathways into the trades for more apprentices and remove barriers for internationally trained workers to fill in-demand labour needs locally. At the same time, Alberta is looking to expand its list of international credentials to address gaps in the skilled labour market and fill openings in high-demand fields.

This partnership will put Canadian workers first by reducing interprovincial barriers and red tape for credential recognition and encourage the flow of labour between Ontario and Alberta.

“Ontario needs hundreds of thousands of additional skilled trades workers over the next decade to build homes, hospitals and highways,” said Piccini.

“Working together with Alberta, we’re sharing knowledge and expertise on international credential recognition, removing barriers to skilled workers filling in-demand jobs and building our communities.”

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the provinces will work together to share expertise and information and explore an international credential recognition framework for skilled trades that will enhance this process and support mobility between these jurisdictions. A common framework could lead to more internationally skilled workers with verified credentials to write the certifying exam.

“This agreement marks a significant step forward in addressing the skilled labour shortage in Alberta,” said Sawhney.

“By expanding our international credential recognition and working with our partners in the Government of Ontario, we can welcome more talented individuals and ensure our economy remains competitive and dynamic.”

Private sector industry and labour stakeholders have identified a need for post-journeyperson upgrading courses and credentials to meet the evolving needs of the Canadian economy.

This partnership between Alberta and Ontario will help expand offerings of post-journeyperson certifications to support graduates of apprenticeship programs in upskilling and achieving pathways to further their career prospects.