The Hammer Special Episode: What’s New in Ceilings with Jamie Wright, Kenroc Building Materials

Ceiling systems have come a long way from basic white grids and tiles. No longer flat and forgettable, modern ceiling designs enhance aesthetics and can impact health and safety concerns. These days, many integrated ceiling solutions are also manufactured with sustainable and recyclable materials.

Listen to our conversation with Jamie Wright – Product Specialist in Ceiling Systems at Kenroc Building Materials. His career spans 20 years in the building construction industry and he prides himself in providing innovative solutions for his customers.

He joins The Hammer to share his knowledge of ceiling systems. Bottom line – things are looking up with Kenroc and CertainTeed products!

For more information, visit https://kenroc.com/products/ceiling-systems