‘A day well above par’: Canadian Contractor’s first-ever golf tournament

Canadian Contractor’s first annual Golf Day took place on June 1, 2023 at the Royal Stouffville Golf Course. A day full of hot shots and cool drinks, contractors gathered for a day of networking with fellow industry professionals.

After registration and some time to warm up on the driving range, players spent on the greens, meeting our sponsors, shooting the breeze and golf balls.

We wrapped up the day with dinner, which saw the winners of Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive and the winning foursome get their hands on some impressive prizes!

Our Closest to the Pin winners, Mary-Pierre Bertrand and Peter Giovonoglou, won foursome passes for a round at Royal Stouffville Golf Course.

Our Longest Drive winner, Cole Friyia, took home an Apprentice Search.com swag bag.

Our winning foursome, David DeFelice, Andrew Sisi, Daniel Abatecola and Chad Atkinson took home one of four Milwaukee prizes.

As a part of Canadian Contractor’s mission to use our platform to help better the industry, we held a raffle, with proceeds going to Construct by Blue Door – a social enterprise that helps recruit, train and employ motivated individuals to learn and work on-site with qualified trades people to prepare for a career in the construction industry. They work to meet construction needs within a framework of inclusivity, diversity and opportunity.

Our first raffle winner, Danny Iannucci ,got his hands on a M12 3 plane laser level kit, generously donated by Milwaukee. Our second winner got to take home a swag bag gifted by Apprentice Search.com

We raised over $500 for this charitable organization – a huge thank you to our attendees for their generosity!

Thank you to our platinum sponsor, Rust-oleum. Thank you to our diamond sponsor, Apprentice Search.com. Thank you to our gold sponsor Owens Corning and our silver sponsor, Frank by Ostaco.

Thank you to our hole sponsors, Ai Insurance Organization Inc., Kohler Co., Milwaukee Tool and Renoz.

Thank you to Construct by Blue Door for coming out and spreading the word about your organization.

And a thank you to all those who attended! We hope you enjoyed the day and can’t wait to see you next year!

Check out our photo gallery below!