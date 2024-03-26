All Canadian Building Products acquired by ABC Supply

ABC Supply Co., Inc. has acquired the assets of All Canadian Building Products in Surrey, B.C.. This acquisition marks its eighth company location in British Columbia and the second in Surrey.

The acquired All Canadian Building Products (12921 84 Ave., Surrey, British Columbia) has been a trusted partner to area contractors since its establishment in 2004 by owner Kulwaren “Kal” Johal. The company specializes in the distribution of quality residential and commercial roofing products and accessories.

“Throughout the past 20 years, Kal has developed a strong business built on a foundation of incredible customer service,” said Chief Operating Officer Mike Jost. “We are excited to welcome Kal and his team into the ABC Supply family as we continue to grow our support for contractors in this key market.”

With Johal’s continued leadership at the location as branch manager, supported by the same trusted staff, area contractors can expect a seamless transition and exceptional service.