CBHCC seeking volunteers to develop 2030 editions of the National Model Codes

The Canadian Board for Harmonized Construction Codes (CBHCC) is seeking volunteers to serve on code development committees for the 2030 code cycle. Successful applicants will help develop the 2030 editions of the National Model Codes, with work expected to kickoff in January 2025.

Code development for the 2030 codes will include topics such as accessibility, climate change mitigation and adaptation, alterations to existing buildings, housing supply, harmonization, performance-based solutions, and other targeted technical topics and maintenance tasks. The CBHCC is looking to recruit volunteers who reflect Canada’s regional and ethnic diversity, have broad knowledge of the Codes, and have technical expertise and lived experience in areas that pertain to building design, construction and use.

“Committee volunteers are critical to Canada’s code development process,” said Jun’ichi Jensen, Member and Co-Chair of the CBHCC. “Without the technical expertise and experience of our volunteers, this important work would not be possible. Volunteering on code development committees is a great opportunity to make valuable contributions to the National Model Codes.

Work on the National Model Codes requires experts across a broad range of disciplines, including (but not limited to) design and construction of buildings and houses, engineering, architecture, building use and operation, structural and earthquake design, heating ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, fire protection, accessibility, energy efficiency, environmental science, and hazardous materials and activities. The CBHCC is looking for volunteers from the regulatory community, industry, manufacturers, material production and supply, standard development organizations, researchers, academia and others with an interest in code development.

Advertisement

Anyone interested in volunteering on a code development committee for the 2030 code cycle can apply through the CBHCC’s website before May 6, 2024. Applicants will be asked to submit their qualification credentials and a summary of their experience and expertise. The application will remain open beyond this date for candidates who would like to put their name forward to be considered as a potential replacement on a code development committee (if needed) and for those interested in being considered for task groups that will be established during the code cycle to work on specific issues.

Appointments do not carry remuneration; however, for committee members, travel expenses incurred in attending in-person, approved code committee meetings will be reimbursed, and hospitality will be provided. For more information about volunteering on a code development committee, please contact the CBHCC Secretary: CBHCCSecretary-SecretaireCCHCC@nrc-cnrc.gc.ca.

Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in preparation for the 2030 code cycle launch in January 2025. The Standing Codes Coordination Committee (SCCC) – which will support information sharing between code development committees – will be established first, anticipated for summer 2024. The CBHCC aims to establish code development committees in the fall of 2024 with task groups struck on an as-needed basis as technical work gets underway in 2025.

Canada’s National Model Codes include the National Building Code of Canada, the National Fire Code of Canada, the National Plumbing Code of Canada, the National Energy Code of Canada for Buildings, and the National Farm Building Code of Canada (last published in 1995). The Codes contribute to the health and safety of Canadians, to the accessibility of buildings, and to safeguarding the environment, while limiting the probability of fire and structural damage to buildings.

Canada’s National Model Codes are developed on approximately a five-year cycle. Electronic versions of the National Model Codes are available for free through the National Research Council of Canada’s (NRC) Publications Archive. Hard copies of code documents are also available for purchase through the NRC Virtual Store.