Cornerstone Building Brands completes acquisition of Mueller Supply Company

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc., a manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, has completed its acquisition of Mueller Supply Company, Inc., a manufacturer of residential metal roofing and components and steel buildings in Texas. This strategic acquisition further strengthens Cornerstone Buildings Brands’ presence in the high-growth residential metal roofing market in key geographies.

“We’re excited to add Mueller’s deep industry expertise, capabilities and talented team to our business,” said Matt Ackley, shelter solutions president, Cornerstone Building Brands. “This acquisition doubles our metal building materials footprint and enables us to better serve the widest set of residential metal roofing and simple metal building customers through the most channels. Additionally, we’ll leverage Mueller’s successful greenfield expansion strategy to further accelerate our organic growth.”