Canadian Contractor

By Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.   

Cornerstone Building Brands completes acquisition of Mueller Supply Company

Canadian Contractor #Manufacturing Cornerstone Building Brands Mueller Supply Company

Image courtesy of Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc., a manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, has completed its acquisition of Mueller Supply Company, Inc., a manufacturer of residential metal roofing and components and steel buildings in Texas. This strategic acquisition further strengthens Cornerstone Buildings Brands’ presence in the high-growth residential metal roofing market in key geographies.

“We’re excited to add Mueller’s deep industry expertise, capabilities and talented team to our business,” said Matt Ackley, shelter solutions president, Cornerstone Building Brands. “This acquisition doubles our metal building materials footprint and enables us to better serve the widest set of residential metal roofing and simple metal building customers through the most channels. Additionally, we’ll leverage Mueller’s successful greenfield expansion strategy to further accelerate our organic growth.”

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Saint-Gobain completes acquisition of The Bailey Group
HDI completes purchase of Novo Building Products
Saint-Gobain signs agreement to acquire building products of Canada Corp.
All Canadian Building Products acquired by ABC Supply