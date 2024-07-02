EECOL Electric acquires Independent Electric Supply

Electrical distributor, EECOL Electric has acquired Independent Electric Supply Inc.

“EECOL’s customer-first focus aligns perfectly with our values. This partnership represents the joining of two companies that have both been servicing the electrical market for over 100 years, bringing together a wealth of industry knowledge and resources to better serve customers,” said Bob Branscombe, president at Independent Electric Supply.

Independent Electric Supply has a team of 40 and has been serving the GTA since 1921.

“We are thrilled to welcome Independent Electric Supply to the EECOL team,” said Sean Grasby, president at EECOL Electric. “This acquisition underscores our dedication to serving customers across Canada with unparalleled service and top-quality products from hundreds of premier manufacturers.”