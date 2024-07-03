Sexton partners with Octo Purchasing Group

Sexton Group Ltd. is pleased to announce a new partnership with Octo Purchasing Group. This partnership, commencing January 1, 2025, unites two Canadian-founded entities dedicated to supporting their independent members through the robust industry relationships they have cultivated.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sexton Group Ltd. to Octo Purchasing Group. As a strategically run, growing organization that is dedicated to its members, Sexton shares our commitment to excellence. Their partnership will undoubtedly strengthen our position and propel us toward even greater success together,” says Frederic Perrin, executive director, Octo Purchasing Group.

Octo was founded in 1982 by six plumbing wholesalers in the province of Quebec. Since then, they have grown into a group with over 70 members and 2,500 outlets located across Canada. They participate in various market segments with over 8 billion dollars in volume including plumbing, HVAC, refrigeration, industrial, waterworks, pumps, industrial safety, fire protection, hardware, tools, electrical, seasonal, paint and retail. The group relies on over 448 suppliers and continues to grow.

“Today, I am proud to announce the partnership between Sexton Group and Octo. We move ahead with this partnership with the success of our members at the forefront. I look forward to our new relationship and the strength it will bring both groups,” says Eric Palmer, president, Sexton Group Ltd.

Sexton Group has been in the Canadian building supply industry since 1985, working for independent building material dealers, hardware retailers, specialty dealers, and manufactured structure specialists across the country as their trusted building materials buying group. Today, representing over 450 locations in every province and territory in Canada.Sexton Group Ltd.