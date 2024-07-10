IKO unveils commercial website for North America market

IKO has launched a newly designed website for IKO Commercial. This launch underscores IKO’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, with users at the forefront of all efforts.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new IKO Commercial website,” said Akif Amin, senior vice president of commercial sales (North America) at IKO. “By offering a more dynamic and informative online experience, we aim to better support our partners in the commercial roofing industry across North America. Our new site embodies our commitment to helping professionals.”

Reflecting IKO’s core value of agility, the unified website dynamically adapts to the viewer’s location through geotargeting, and users see the products and information available in their respective markets — whether in the U.S. or Canada. This tailored approach provides relevant information and resources specific to each region.

The new website also features a dedicated newsroom section for media partners, providing easy access to up-to-date press releases and announcements. It includes an array of multimedia content, such as product demonstrations and corporate videos, alongside educational blog posts covering various topics about commercial roofing.