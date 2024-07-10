Apogee celebrates its 75th anniversary

Apogee Enterprises Inc., celebrates its 75th anniversary across its locations and brands. Founded as the Harmon Glass Company on July 12, 1949, the company began with a single shop in Minneapolis, Minn. Today, Apogee operates 15 principal facilities with 4,400 employees, led by CEO Ty Silberhorn.

“Seventy-five years is a remarkable milestone that few companies achieve and speaks to the resilience, ingenuity and innovation of the people that have built our company,” said Ty R. Silberhorn, Apogee’s chief executive officer. “I’d like to extend my thanks to all of Apogee’s employees, past and present, who have contributed to our company’s success over the years.”

Initially, Harmon replaced windshields for used car dealers and then began offering contract glass installation for buildings in 1955. Throughout the 1960s, the company expanded into multiple business lines. To coordinate the activities of its subsidiaries, Apogee Enterprises Inc., was formed in 1968. Later that year, it acquired a manufacturer of aluminum-framed windows in Wausau, Wisconsin, which would become the foundation for the company’s Architectural Framing Systems business. In 1969, Apogee also invested in starting a glass fabrication business, Viracon.

In 1971, Apogee became a publicly traded company, listing shares on the Nasdaq Over-the-Counter exchange. It has continued to grow through acquisitions and organic growth investments, reaching a record $1.4 billion in sales in 2023. Throughout the years, Apogee’s businesses and brands have frequently been recognized for their innovation and success. In February 2024, USGlass Magazine’s Top 50 ranked Harmon as the #1 largest contract glazier.