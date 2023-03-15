Investment in building construction increased in January: StatCan

The residential sector rose 1.9 per cent to $14.9 billion.

Investment in building construction increased 1.5 per cent to $20.4 billion in January, with all components posting gains. The residential sector rose 1.9 per cent to $14.9 billion.

On a constant dollar basis (2012=100), investment in building construction increased 2.4 per cent to $11.9 billion.

Ontario drives residential sector

Investment in residential building construction advanced 1.9 per cent to $14.9 billion in January after posting four consecutive monthly declines at the end of 2022.

Single-family home investment was up 2.4 per cent to $8.0 billion. Ontario accounted for much of the gain with its largest increase since December 2021.

Multi-unit construction increased 1.3 per cent to $6.8 billion, mostly driven by Ontario (+5.2 per cent). On the other hand, Quebec continued to contract, with its eighth consecutive decline since reaching its peak in May 2022.