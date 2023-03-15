Canadian Contractor

By Canadian Contractor staff   

Investment in building construction increased in January: StatCan

Canadian Contractor Financials

The residential sector rose 1.9 per cent to $14.9 billion.

Investment in building construction increased 1.5 per cent to $20.4 billion in January, with all components posting gains. The residential sector rose 1.9 per cent to $14.9 billion.

On a constant dollar basis (2012=100), investment in building construction increased 2.4 per cent to $11.9 billion.

Ontario drives residential sector

Investment in residential building construction advanced 1.9 per cent to $14.9 billion in January after posting four consecutive monthly declines at the end of 2022.

Single-family home investment was up 2.4 per cent to $8.0 billion. Ontario accounted for much of the gain with its largest increase since December 2021.

Advertisement

Multi-unit construction increased 1.3 per cent to $6.8 billion, mostly driven by Ontario (+5.2 per cent). On the other hand, Quebec continued to contract, with its eighth consecutive decline since reaching its peak in May 2022.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Investment in building construction decreased in December, StatCan says
Value of building permits falls in January: StatsCan
Residential building construction leads November decrease
Building permits down for January

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.