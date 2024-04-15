New CEO at Ontario Home Builders Association

The Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) has announced the appointment of Scott Andison as CEO. Andison, a seasoned leader with a formidable background in the public and private sectors as well as not-for-profit organizations, will lead the OHBA through a renewed period of strategic growth and advocacy.

Andison’s career is marked by notable leadership roles that span the private sector and extensive service within the Ontario government, demonstrating a versatile skill set that bridges both realms effectively. His leadership in executive roles in the private sector showcases his acumen in business development, operational excellence, and navigating regulatory landscapes.

Within the Ontario government, Andison served in critical roles in the ministries of Finance and Education and, more recently, as the Executive Director of Health System Strategy at the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, where he was instrumental in the development and delivery of strategic initiatives aimed at improving health service delivery and outcomes. His expertise in policy development, stakeholder engagement, and program implementation within complex government structures highlights his capability to navigate and influence public sector environments effectively.

Beyond his direct government service, Andison’s tenure as president and CEO of the Federation of Rental-housing Providers of Ontario (FRPO) further exemplifies his leadership prowess, particularly in advocacy and association management within the housing sector. In this capacity, Andison adeptly balanced member interests with governmental policies, spearheading initiatives that promoted sustainable growth and regulatory improvements on behalf of members.

“We are exceptionally pleased to welcome Scott Andison as OHBA’s CEO. His extensive experience in both the private sector and within the Ontario government equips him with a unique perspective and set of skills that are ideal for leading our association,” said the OHBA board president Dave Depencier. “Scott’s proven leadership, combined with his strategic vision and deep understanding of both the governmental and private sectors, will propel OHBA and the interests of our members forward.”

Andison expressed his commitment to leveraging his diverse experience for the benefit of OHBA, stating, “I am honoured to take on the role of CEO at the OHBA. My experiences across the private sector and within the Ontario government have prepared me to lead this association effectively. I am very excited for the opportunity to direct my experience and passion to support Ontario’s developers, builders and renovators to build the housing choices that Ontarians need and can afford.”

In this new chapter, the OHBA is set to navigate the challenges and opportunities facing the residential new home construction industry with renewed vigor, ensuring that the association remains a pivotal force in shaping policy, fostering industry growth, and supporting its members.

To facilitate the transition, Neil Rodgers will pivot into a strategic advisor capacity over the next several months, working daily with Scott. “On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Neil for his commitment and dedication to OHBA over the last several months in serving as our interim CEO. He fulfilled a critical role in stabilizing the operation, building relationships within the association community, and advancing our government relations strategy to ensure housing supply remains the top priority for all levels of government,” said Depencier.