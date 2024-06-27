Nova Scotia offering summer camps for youth interested in skilled trades

Youth across Nova Scotia will learn more about the skilled trades this summer with funding from the Province.

Safe, fun and interactive camps for youth aged 12 to 15 will encourage exploring careers in the skilled trades and help meet the future demands of Nova Scotia’s labour market.

In partnership with the Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency, Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC), industry and various community partners, 10 week-long camps will be offered in the construction, industrial/manufacturing and cooking sectors throughout the province. They will focus on safety training, promoting teamwork and community building, career exploration and hands-on skilled trades experience. Similar camps will be offered during March Break in 2025.

“Introducing youth to the skilled trades at such a young age is an excellent way to shape the future of Nova Scotia’s workforce,” said Jill Balser, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration. “These summer camps are a great way for youth to learn hands-on and gain exposure to practical skills, while exploring career paths in the skilled trades before starting high school.”

Camps will take place in July and August at these NSCC campuses: Akerley (Dartmouth), Annapolis Valley (Middleton), Burridge (Yarmouth), Digby Learning Centre (Digby), Institute of Technology (Halifax), Pictou (Stellarton) and Strait Area (Port Hawkesbury). The first will be held July 8-12 at the Pictou campus.

The $1.25-million investment over the next two years for summer and March Break camps is part of the $100 million announced in October 2023 to recruit, retain and train more people in skilled trades. The government is accelerating growth in the skilled trades and modernizing the apprenticeship and trades qualification system to meet the needs of a growing province.