Versatex launches new manufacturing facility

Versatex has opened a new manufacturing facility in Beaver County, Pa. The 96,500-square-foot plant will double the company’s production capacity and create about 80 new jobs.

“We were determined to get into siding, and we were determined to do it right. That took a large-scale commitment. The result is Aliquippa Two, named after the historic industrial town we call home,” says Rick Kapres, building products sales and marketing V.P. Like the 2008-vintage Aliquippa One plant a few hundred yards away, the new building stands on reclaimed industrial land once occupied by one of the massive steelmaking operations that formerly lined Pittsburgh-area rivers.

Versatex has focused successfully on ultra-durable, lightweight, easy-to-install exterior trim systems for homebuilding and renovation since 2004.

“Our builders, architects, fabricators and homeowners across the U.S. will get their hands on Xceed lap siding later this year,” says Josh Pace, Versatex operations V.P.

In addition to high-efficiency siding production, “The new plant will expand our capacity for established specialty products like the woodgrain WP4 canvas series; stealth trimboards, and Versawrap column wraps,” says Kapres. He estimates that staffing the new facility will broaden the companies head count by about 50 per cent. “The local workforce has been good for us,” he adds. “These are dedicated people, hardworking people, people who come to us with that classic steelworker ethic. We’re excited to be able to bring manufacturing jobs back to the area.”