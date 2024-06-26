The Government of Canada provides $530 million through the Green Municipal Fund

The Government of Canada recently provided $530 million to municipalities through the Green Municipal Fund to help communities adapt to climate change.

Communities across Canada need new infrastructure that is built for healthy, affordable living, economic sustainability and ensures the safety of homes and businesses in the 21st century. To provide fairness for every generation, create new opportunities and launch Canadian Environment Week, the Government of Canada is accelerating adaptation support for resilient municipal infrastructure.

This $530-million initiative represents one of the largest-ever investments in building liveable and resilient communities in preparation for climate change in Canadian history and is a key initiative under Canada’s National Adaptation Strategy. Through collaboration with local governments, the initiative will support adaptation planning, capacity building, implementation, and financing, to help municipalities and their partners build long-term, resilient infrastructure. By 2031, the initiative will have funded more than 1,400 municipal activities.

“By funding climate adaptation initiatives, we are not only supporting communities in their efforts to become more resilient – but also contributing to building stronger, more robust infrastructure. This program ensures a sustainable future and stronger, safer communities for all Canadians,” said the Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

The Green Municipal Fund is also introducing funding for partner-led initiatives that will enable skills development and training to help local governments build more resilient communities. Eligible partners will receive funding and support to design and deliver training programs that equip municipalities with the tools they need for proactive and equitable climate resilience planning.

While all people in Canada are at risk of climate change impacts, these risks are not shared equally. Those already facing inequities in our society, including marginalized groups, the elderly and people living with disabilities, are among those most likely to be impacted by severe weather events. The new climate adaptation initiative announced today will focus on advancing meaningful equity and inclusion outcomes through projects to help build stronger, more liveable, and more resilient communities all across Canada.