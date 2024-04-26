Skills Ontario presents the 2024 Skills Ontario Competition & Career Exploration Showcase

Canada’s largest skilled trades and technology conference, the Skills Ontario Competition, returns to the Toronto Congress Centre May 6th – May 7th.

Started in 1989, the Skills Ontario Competition offers a unique opportunity for top students to demonstrate that they are the best of the best in their skilled trade or technology field.

Over the two days, competitors will turn the heads of their educators, family, friends and prospective employers as they compete in over 75 different skilled trade and technology contests.

This year, the 2024 Skills Ontario will welcome 2800 competitors from across the province. It is the largest number of competitors that have registered for the event in the entire history of the organization.

“We are thrilled by the response and interest from students across Ontario to compete in the Skills Ontario Competition to showcase their skills, knowledge and passion for their craft,” said Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario. “The young people participating in this event are the future skilled trade and technology leaders of Ontario, and our staff wish everyone competing the best of luck and to have fun.”

On the morning of May 8th, a Closing Ceremony will be held to end the event and announce the winners of each contest. Winners are awarded with Gold, Silver or Bronze medals, and some will also receive monetary awards, along with the opportunity to compete at the Skills Canada National Competition. From there, competitors could be headed to a WorldSkills Competition.

The Skills Ontario Competition is free and open to the public to attend both days. No registration is required. Besides observing the contests, spectators can also explore the Career Exploration Showcase which features over 75 employers, labour unions, colleges, and more. Spectators can Try-A-Trade® at the showcase and see if a career in the skilled trades or technologies is right for them.

Event Details

Title: 2024 Skills Ontario Competition

Location: The Toronto Congress Centre (650 Dixon Road)

Date: May 6th – May 7th, 2024

Closing Ceremony the morning of May 8th

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

For more information about the 2024 Skills Ontario Competition, visit skillsontario.com/competition-visitors