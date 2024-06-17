Statistics Canada releases investment in building construction data

Statistics Canada has released investment in construction data from April 2024.

Investment in building construction decreased two per cent to $20.5 billion in April compared with March. The residential sector declined 2.7 per cent to $14.2 billion, while the non-residential sector fell 0.5 per cent to $6.3 billion.

On a constant dollar basis (2017=100), investment in building construction decreased 1.9 per cent to $12.6 billion in April.

Advertisement

Investment in residential building construction decreased by $386.7 million to $14.2 billion in April. Monthly declines were recorded in nine of the 13 provinces and territories in April, led by Ontario and Alberta. These declines were tempered by increases in the remaining provinces and territories, led by Saskatchewan.

Across Canada, single-family home investment fell 4.7 per cent to $6.9 billion in April. Saskatchewan was the only province to report an increase in single-family home investment in the month.

Multi-unit family investment was down 0.6 per cent to $7.3 billion in April. Decreases were observed in six provinces and one territory. Much of the decline was offset by gains in Nova Scotia and Quebec.